TRS MLAs Poaching Case: Telangana HC Lifts Stay on Probe, Orders Police Investigation

Hyderabad: Lifting the stay on TRS MLAs poaching case probe, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed Moinabad police to carry out the investigation into the case.

On October 29, the Telangana High Court passed interim orders deferring investigation in the case lodged by Moinabad police with regard to the alleged attempts to lure four TRS MLAs with offers of huge sums of cash at the farm house of Pilot Rohith Reddy.

The court was dealing with the petition filed by the BJP state unit, which sought investigation by an independent agency. The court issued notices to the Union and State government to respond.

Also Read: IAS Officer Srilakshmi Gets Relief in OMC Case