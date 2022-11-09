The Telangana Government on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case registered over the TRS MLAs' poaching case in the Moinabad farmhouse belonging to one of the TRS MLAs. The Government issued orders to this effect vide GO MS No.63 constituting the SIT.

The seven-member SIT will be led by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand. Other police officials appointed to the SIT are Rema Rajeswari (SP, Nalgonda), Kamleshwar Shingenawar (Cyberabad DCP Crimes), R Jagadishwar Reddy(Shamashabad DCP), N Venkateshwarlu (SP Narayanpet), B Gangadhar (Cyberabad ACP) and Laxmi Reddy (Moinabad SHO).

The SIT has been instructed to conduct the probe swiftly. The case was termed as sensitive, high profile and sensational in nature and thus warranted a thorough scientific and evidence-based investigation in an elaborate manner.

On Tuesday the Telangana High Court lifted the stay on the probe and ordered a police investigation. After the directions, the government formed the SIT to proceed with the investigation into the alleged poaching of the four sitting TRS MLAs.

