TRS MLAs Poaching Case: Supreme Court Asks HC To Reconsider Plea For CBI Investigation

In a new development in the TRS MLAs poaching case, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the directions passed by the Telangana High Court which allowed the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team to proceed with the investigation into the case under the monitoring of the case.

The Supreme Court requested the single bench to consider the writ petition filed by the three accused in the case- Ramachandra Bharti, Kore Nandu Kumar and DPSKVN Simhayaji seeking the investigation to be transferred to the CBI on its own merits and in accordance with the law expeditiously.

Both sides- the accused and the State of Telangana - agreed that matter needs to be reconsidered by the Single Judge on its own merits without being influenced by the observations made by the Division Bench.

Earlier, the High Court's Division Bench, while refusing to transfer the probe to the CBI, had also directed the SIT to carry out the probe under the monitoring of the High Court and to not report to any political or executive agency. The court also directed the SIT to submit its first report before the single bench in a sealed cover and prohibited it from leaking information to the media.

Disapproving the Division Bench directions, the Supreme Court observed, "we find that some of the directions which are issued by the learned judges of the Division Bench are not sustainable in law".

