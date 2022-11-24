HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged poachgate of the four TRS MLAs on Wednesday issued notices under Section 41 CrPC to Narsapuram Member of Parliament K Raghurama Krishnam Raju to appear before it for questioning.

The MP had met the accused in recent times and photos of the MP with the main accused Ramachandra Bharathi and Nanda Kumar have come out in the open. As per Sakshi reports the SIT also has information about Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's role related to the case and in this context, he was served notices to appear before the SIT to ascertain his role in the alleged case.

He would have to depose before the SIT on November 26 at Hyderabad. The MP who resides in Hyderabad is said to be in Delhi and is yet to respond to the notices.

The SIT also summoned Chitra Lekha, wife of accused Nanda Kumar, and Prathap Goud, an advocate who is reportedly an associate of Nanda Kumar, for questioning. The notices said that Chitra Lekha and Prathap Goud would have to depose before the SIT on November 25.

Meanwhile, the SIT filed an application before the ACB Court on Wednesday, seeking police custody of the three accused - Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji for questioning for a week. The court posted the case to Thursday for orders.

Also Read: TRS MLAs Poaching Case: High Court Directs SIT to Serve Notices to BL Santhosh Via Mail