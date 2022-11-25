TRS MLAs Poaching Case: SIT Issue Notices to Five More

In an interesting turn of events, the Special Investigation Team investigating the TRS MLAs poachgate has issued notices to one of the accused, Jaggu Swamy’s brother Mani Lal and his staff Sharat, Prashant, Vimal and Prathapan under section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Meanwhile, Chirtra Lekha, wife of accused Nanda Kumar who is currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail and two advocates Pratap Goud and Srivas have appeared before the SIT for questioning in connection with the case on Friday. The officials are reportedly grilling them over their links to Ramachandra Bharati and Simha Yajulu.

