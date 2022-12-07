TRS MLAs Poaching Case: Simhayaji Swami Walks Out of Jail

Simhayaji Swami, one of the three men accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case came out of the Chanchalguda central jail on bail on Wednesday morning after spending 40 days in public and judicial custody.

On December 1, the Telangana High Court granted bail to Swami and the other two accused - Ramachandra Bharati and K Nanda Kumar. However, Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar are still in jail as the Cyberabad police have filed other cases against them.

The high court had directed the accused to pay a bond of Rs 3 lakh each with two sureties and asked them to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case every Monday.

