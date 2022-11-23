TRS MLAs Poaching Case: High Court Directs SIT to Serve Notices to BL Santhosh Via Mail

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to serve fresh notice to BJP National Secretary B L Santhosh through email and WhatsApp under section 41A of CrPC in connection with the TRS MLAs poaching case . Earlier in the day, Advocate General (AG) representing the Telangana Government claimed that the BJP leader was willfully evading questioning by the SIT by avoiding its summons.

After hearing arguments on a writ petition, seeking the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed by the BJP from both Advocate General and BJP counsel, the High Court postponed the hearing to November 30.

Earlier in the day, the High Court asked the Advocate General to submit the copy of the recent Supreme Court order over a bail petition filed by Ramachandra Bharathi, one of the accused in the case. The apex court, while refusing to grant bail to the accused, has directed the petitioner to abide by the directions of the Telangana High Court.

