TRS MLAs Poaching Case Accused Get Conditional Bail

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted bail to three accused -Ramachandra Bharati, Nandakumar and Simhayaji in the TRS MLAs' alleged poaching case.

The bail was granted on condition of Rs 3 lakh security with two sureties. The accused will have to appear before the SIT every Monday. The accused have to submit their passports in the police station.

On October 30, three persons who allegedly tried to poach four ruling TRS party legislators have been arrested and a local court in Hyderabad had remanded them to judicial custody.

