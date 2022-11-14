HYDERABAD: BJP State general secretary Gujjala Premendar Reddy on Monday filed a petition before the Telangana High Court questioning the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TRS MLAs' poaching case.

The BJP in its petition stated that had no faith in the SIT investigation and that the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for investigation.

The Writ petition was filed against the orders given by the single bench to the Division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The Writ Appeal Petition was allowed and the Division Bench posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

