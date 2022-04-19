TRS MLAs To Get Grades On Their Performance

TRS Party leadership has decided to grade MLAs based on their performances. According to the reports, the grades will be given to the MLAs based on the recent surveys conducted by different independent agencies.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao commissioned surveys to three agencies, including Prashant Kishor’s team, in all the Assembly constituencies to assess the performance of the TRS MLAs. The party sources revealed that KCR has already received the survey findings and he will give grades accordingly. It is said that these grades will determine whether the incumbent MLAs will be given a party ticket in the next elections or not. Another important news is that the TRS leadership is planning to give tickets to the MLAs six prior to the elections.

In the survey, students, women self groups, farmers, job seekers, and others' opinions were taken into consideration and grades are being given to the MLAs based on all these parameters.

Also Read: ​Ex Home Guard Ramakrishna's Murder Was Not Honour Killing: Bhuvanagiri ACP Reveals Case Details