TRS MLA's Alleged Hawala Transactions Abroad Under ED Radar

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Ibrahimpatnam TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy for 9 hours in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case. The ED officials questioned Kishan Reddy on his alleged investments in foreign countries. He will also be questioned today.

ED focussed on investments and money transactions made by MLA in foreign countries. It is reported that ED has already collected details of the foreign tours and financial transactions of the MLA.

ED found that MLA has made transactions worth Rs 88 crore in a very short span of time and the transactions were made in countries like Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, and Thailand. Illegal investments in casinos and gold mines are suspected to have been made by the MLA and it is suspected that the transactions were carried out by someone who was questioned by the ED recently. Officials retrieved Manchi Reddy's WhatsApp chat and it is said that transactions were made through WhatsApp.

