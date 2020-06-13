HYDERABAD: The political fraternity in Telangana appears to be the latest to be hit by the coronavirus scare. The news of Janagoan MLA from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Muttamreddy Yadagiri Reddy testing positive for COVID-19 has caused commotion within and outside the ruling party.

Yadagiri Reddy is currently being treated at a city hospital. The Jangoan legislator was taken to the hospital a few days ago after he fell ill. During subsequent medical investigation, he tested positive for the dreaded virus. With the MLA himself getting infected with coronavirus, all his followers and leaders who had interacted with him in the recent past are a worried lot now. Even the authorities are in the process of identifying people who came in contact with Yadagiri Reddy.

Even before the TRS rank and file could reconcile to this piece news, there was more shocking news coming from Siddipet. TRS senior leader and Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has placed himself under self-imposed home quarantine after one of his close aides has contracted the virus. Similar was the case of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. A few of his personal securitymen and staff tested positive for the virus forcing the MP to put himself under home quarantine. The authorities are likely to conduct tests on him.

In Hyderabad, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with his family, is under quarantine after his driver tested positive. Recently, BJP veteran leader in Hyderabad Chintala Ramachandra Reddy was also found to be infected with COVID-19.