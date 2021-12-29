TRS MLA Threatens Teenmaar Mallanna for Criticising KCR

TRS MLA from Bodhan, Mohammed Shakil Aamir, has threatened BJP leader Teenmaar Mallanna, that he would chop the latter into three pieces if he continues to target and make derogatory comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao and his family members.

Teenmaar Mallanna took to his Twitter and shared a note in which he gave a complaint on Bodhan MLA.

A case was registered against Teenmaar Mallanna on Monday for the online poll in his Q News channel. It is all known knowledge KTR took to his Twitter and shared the poll question asked by Mallanna. Teenmaar Mallanna asked whether development took place in the temple of Bhadradri or inside the body of KTR’s son. KTR was enraged by the Twitter poll; TRS followers also shared the tweets seeking action against Teenmaar Mallanna.

Also Read: ​All of Telangana Vaccinated with Covid First Dose, Says Harish Rao