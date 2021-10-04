TRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah Apologises For His Comments On KCR

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah commented that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was like a husband to pregnant women. The comments made by Rajaiah went viral on all social media platforms. Some section of people criticized Rajaiah for making such comments and also burnt his effigy at Raghunathpally village in Jangaon district. Now, Rajaiah apologised for his comments on KCR and for hurting the sentiments of women.

Speaking at an event organized for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees at Lingala Ghanpur Mandal, Rajaiah said that, "The chief minister of the state is working hard for the welfare of the people and is providing what all is needed to the pregnant women and their newborns, just as their husbands would do. The KCR Kit consists of a saree, a small mattress for babies, diapers, soap, talcum powder, oil, and a mosquito net. Women are very happy with the scheme. Not even their own husbands, parents, or in-laws give them so many facilities." He further stated that KCR had taken up the role of a husband.