TRS MLA Poachgate Accused Gets Bail in Forgery Case, Hyderabad Police Seek PT Warrant

Hyderabad: Kore Nanda Kumar, one of three arrested persons in the TRS MLA poaching case, was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 along with two sureties of the same amount by the Nampally court in Hyderabad on Saturday. The bail was granted in the forgery case.

Earlier this week, the Telangana High Court had approved the bail plea of Nanda Kumar and two other accused Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma and Simhayaji who were arrested in the TRS MLAs’ poaching case. The suspected BJP agents had allegedly tried to lure four MLAs of TRS by offering them huge sums of money.

After his arrest by the Cyberabad police from a farmhouse at Moinabad on the night of October 26, the police had registered a forgery case against as a fake Aadhaar card was recovered from him.

When Banjara Hills police moved the court for a prisoner transit warrant, the court wanted to know why the accused is being kept in prolonged custody and asked them to share details about the number of charges pressed against Nanda Kumar.

