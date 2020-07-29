HYDERABAD: One more MLA Asannagari Jeevan Reddy from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) who represents the Armoor constituency tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was undergoing home quarantine at her residence in Hyderabad as advised by doctors. The lawmakers from the TRS party were increasingly infected by the coronavirus infection.

According to reports, family members of the MLA underwent COVID-19 tests for which the reports are awaited. But as a precautionary measure even they were undergoing home quarantine. Meanwhile Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan recovered from the virus.

On July 26, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19. On July 24, TRS MP and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) daughter Kavitha also went into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

Many MLAs and people's representatives in Telangana have already been affected by the dreaded virus. Several leaders from the TRS party had also tested positive for coronavirus. On July 23, TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari tested positive for COVID-19. On July 18, Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud along with his wife Sowjanya and son Vidhat were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection following rapid COVID-19 tests.

Besides the Quthbullapur MLA, three more ruling party legislators tested positive for the virus so far. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Earlier, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and deputy speaker Padma Rao were also infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile Telangana reported 1,610 new cases reported on Tuesday, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 57,142. Nine persons have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the fatalities due to the virus rose to 480.

Currently there are 13,753 active patients who were undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Telangana conducted testing on 15,839 samples on Tuesday, state government had tested 3,79,081 samples till date.