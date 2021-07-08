TRS MLA, His Driver Convicted In 2013 Assault Case

Telangana: Danam Nagender, a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and his driver were convicted of six months in prison in connection with an assault case in 2013. A special session court set up to accelerate proceedings against legislators found the former minister guilty.

In 2013, Nagender and his driver were both fined Rs 1000 for beating a guy inside the Banjara Hills police station. The judge, on the other hand, granted them bail and allowed them to appeal the decision.

Nagender, a former Congress minister in the united state of Andhra Pradesh, currently represents the TRS in Hyderabad's Khairatabad assembly constituency. A little road rage incident occurred at a traffic signal, according to the case.

Nagender's aides had an altercation with the complainant, Subba Rao while travelling in a car. Police officers brought Subba Rao and Nagender's companions to the Banjara Hills police station after a violent argument.