HYDERABAD: The entire rank and file of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is plunged into a state of sorrow following the death of its MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy (57) here in the early hours of Thursday. Ramalinga Reddy, a former journalist before stepping into politics, represented the Dubbaka Assembly constituency as its legislator.

The MLA had not been keeping well for quite some time due to some critical health issues. He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city where he breathed his last at around 2:30 am. Accordin to sources close to his family, Reddy had developed complications due to stoppage of blood circulation to one of his legs. He underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Kompally about 20 days ago. But unfortunately, the surgery was unsuccessful and with his health condition worsening, his family members shifted him to AIG Hospital in Gacchibowli about a week ago. Put on a ventillator support, he had been battling for life since then before the end came in the early hours of Thursday.

People of his Dubbaka Assembly constituency and the district are in a state of shock on hearing the news of Ramalinga Reddy's death and struggling to come to terms with it. Known as one of those very close to TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy also took an active part throughout the separate statehood agitation that his party spearheaded over the last decade. A four-time MLA, Ramalinga Reddy had been winning continuously from Dubbaka since the time he first contested from here.

TRS leaders and activists have been reacting to this news by expressing their grief and condolences to the bereaved family.