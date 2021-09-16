TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan Appointed TSRTC Chairman

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). This was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday. Govardhan who is the Nizamabad Rural MLA thanked the Chief Minister for appointing him as e Chairman. He stated that he would do one hundred percent justice to the responsibility entrusted to him. He said that the TSRTC would tread new grounds under the able guidance of KCR.

A senior leader in the ruling TRS party, he is a four-time MLA and won from Armoor constituency in 1999, from Banswada in 2004, Nizamabad Rural in 2014 and 2018. Govardhan a key leader from Nizamabad district, hails from Ravutla village in Sirkonda mandal. He made his first tryst with politics when he was unanimously elected as Sarpanch of Chimanpalli. He later served as the MPP of Sirikonda and moved up the ladder. He was also appointed as Director, Finance Corporation, during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.