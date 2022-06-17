TRS, MIM Behind Agnipath Protests In Hyderabad, Says Bandi Sanjay

Panic gripped the passengers at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday morning as some youth vandalised the premises as a part of the protest against the Union defence ministry’s new ‘Agnipath’ scheme. One person was killed, while eight others were critically injured after the police opened fire to control the mob trying to create a ruckus at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay criticised that some of the youth in the name of aspiring military recruits have vandalised the premises of Secunderabad Railway Station and further added that the youth are doing it deliberately. He said that TRS, MIM, and Congress leaders are behind the protests. He also stated that the protests are going according to the plan of TRS and MIM leaders. He questioned what happened to the Intelligence department now? He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the one who does injustice to the students and said that the real army students are not doing the protests. He said that Modi will do justice to the students for sure.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the centre on Tuesday and after the announcement, many protests across the country took place.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "The recruitment process in the army was affected due to the Covid epidemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, in the Agnipath scheme, sensitive to the needs of the youth, gave a two-year concession in the upper age limit in the first year, from 21 years to 23 years. It is a sensitive decision to take this step".

