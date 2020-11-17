HYDERABAD: With the GHMC Polls 2020 notification released on Tuesday by the State Election Commission, stating that the GHMC will go to polls on December 1, news is that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party (TRS) high command may sack non-performing corporators in Hyderabad as part of its GHMC poll strategy.

As per reports the TRS might replace a few corporators as they have not performed up to the mark as per surveys. Currently the TRS Party has 100 corporators in the GHMC Council, and is gearing up for a fierce battle leaving no stone unturned, especially after its defeat in the recent Dubbaka by-polls, which it lost to the BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao. The change in public opinion about the Party image has marked a quiet introspection in the TRS leadership and it is working quickly to ensure it doesn't take a beating in the GHMC polls.

In the internal meetings, Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) had indicated to party leaders that they have to pull up their socks after the internal survey was conducted about the performance of the corporators. It is reported that a few corporators might be replaced and priority would be given on those strong candidates who have better chances of winning.

In the meanwhile, KTR has been on a spree of inaugurating new roads and projects, and laying foundation stones ahead of the impending polls. A 50% waiver in domestic property tax for FY 2020-21, release of pending salaries to the TSRTC employees and other sops was also announced by the Government in the past week.

