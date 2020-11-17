TRS Masterplan On GHMC Polls 2020, No Preparation Time For Opposition Parties

GHMC polls 2020 notification is out and the election commission has stated that GHMC will go to polls on December 1 while the counting of votes has been scheduled for December 4.

Registered voters can cast their paper ballots in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on December 1. Hyderabadis will get to elect 150 corporators during the GHMC elections. In the next step, a mayor will be chosen by the corporators.

As per earlier news, the GHMC elections were to take place in the month of January or February. However, after the Dubbaka setback, the ruling TRS sprung a surprise by announcing the elections in December itself. The news has come as a huge surprise for Opposition parties including Congress, BJP and MIM.

Political observers say this sudden announcement is a masterstroke by TRS to prevent people from leaving the party. The TRS neither wants to give enough time to candidates to jump the ship nor the Opposition parties to prepare for the tough contest. The opposition parties, particularly the BJP, was hoping to harp on its victory in the recently conducted Dubbaka bypolls to win the GHMC too. However, now with little time left for nominations, it may not be an easy task.

On the other hand, TRS hopes to repeat its winning performance in February 2016 when it had a clean sweep.