Hyderabad: A case has been booked against the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for allegedly abusing and threatening a police officer in Vikarabad district in Telangana on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint filed by Circle Inspector Rajender Reddy, the Tandur police has registered a case against the MLC and former minister P Mahendar Reddy. District SP N Koti Reddy has confirmed the registration of case against the TRS leader. The police officer alleged that the MLC attempted to prevent him from discharging his official duties and threatened and abused him.

The case was registered after an audio clip of telephonic conversation went viral. The caller, purported to be that of Mahendar Reddy, is heard abusing Rajendar Reddy of Tandur Town. Alleging that some vested interests are trying to tarnish his image, Mahendar Reddy denied abusing and threatening the police officer. He said he would approach the court on this issue.

The TRS legislator has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Criminal intimidation).

The MLC is heard questioning the police officer about rowdy sheeters attending a programme at a temple recently. He was not convinced by the officer’s clarification that the people in question were accompanying local MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. The legislator even challenged the cop to record the call, stating that the recording would not affect him in any way.

Later, the caller threatened the Circle Inspector of dire consequences. He even accused the police officer of being involved in illegal sand transportation and threatened to catch him red-handed.