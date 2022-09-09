TRS Leaders Urge KCR to Launch a National Party

Dropping hints about a formal decision of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's entry into national politics, the district presidents of the party urged the KCR to plunge into national politics.

The ruling TRS party district presidents held a joint press conference here at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. They pledged their support to KCR in his plans to develop the nation and also ensure welfare of the people. They also urged the Chief Minister to contest the general elections and defeat the evil elements that were destroying the country through divisive and communal politics.

Speaking at a press conference, Mancherial district president and government whip Balka Suman said, “KCR aage bado, hum tumhare saath hai, (KCR please go ahead, we are with you)." He also said that people of the country are looking for an alternative force in politics to defeat the elements that were destroying the country.

The remaining 12 district president were also of the same view and they too would hold press conferences locally with a similar request to KCR, TRS legislator and Mancherial district president Balka Suman said. He alleged that except for its attempt to divide the society on communal lines and make political gains the BJP Government at the Centre did not do anything for the needy sections such as poor, downtrodden and farmers during the last eight years.

