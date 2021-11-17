TRS Leaders to Protest Against Paddy Procurement at Indira Park Tomorrow

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party leaders are going to hold a protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad on November 18. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on November 16 announced that all ministers, state legislators, MPs, and other elected representatives of the TRS party will hold a maha dharna against centre over the farmer's issue on Thursday.

KCR said that he will write to centre demanding to give clarity on the purchase of paddy and details regarding paddy procurement done by the FCI within two or three days. He appealed to the farmers not to cultivate paddy in Ysangi. He asserted that it is the responsibility of the centre to procure paddy cultivated by the farmers. He alleged that the union government is procuring the paddy from Punjab but it is not from Telangana. He questioned that centre can't have one policy for one region and another for a different region. He also stated that the union government is not allowing FCI to buy grain in Yasangi.

It is all known knowledge that TRS leaders had staged a protest in all Assembly constituencies on November 12 demanding the central government to procure paddy from Telangana.