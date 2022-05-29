TRS Leaders Misleading People With False Propaganda Against BJP, Says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy lashed out at TRS leaders and further stated that the Kalvakuntla family is trying to mislead people with false propaganda against Bharatiya Janata Party. He further said that people are ready to vote for BJP and expressed hope that the saffron party is going to come to power in the next elections.

Kishan Reddy participated in a district working committee meeting on Saturday at Arya Vysya Bhavan at Musheerabad and heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has brought a lot of change in the country's development in the last eight years of rule. He said that many scandals took place during the UPA government's reign but after Modi took over the power, there is no place for corruption.

Kishan Reddy said that all the leaders who did not participate in the Telangana movement are now with CM KCR and are criticizing the BJP. He also added that poets, artists, and intellectuals who were fed up with the KCR regime are staying away from the TRS. He expressed hope that BJP led by Modi and Amit Shah would come to power at the centre in the next elections as well. He said that the state ministers are trying to mislead the people by saying that centre is delaying the release of funds to Telangana.

