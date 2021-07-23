TRS Leaders To Mark KTR's Birthday With Mukkoti Vruksharchana

On the occasion of his birthday on July 24, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Working President and MAUD Minister K Tarakarama Rao urged party members and supporters to help others as much as possible. KTR stated during an event that he would donate 100 motorised tricycles to the disabled, similar to the ambulances he supplied last year with his own funds. Many state ministers, party officials, and fans today declared that, like last year, they will join forces to celebrate KTR Garu's birthday by participating in the 'Gift A Smile event.

He said that he had given the government six ambulances last year and that a group of party leaders had given the government another 100 ambulances with their own money, stating that these ambulances would be beneficial in the Corona situation.

KTR encouraged everyone to help people in whatever manner they could on his birthday and to plant at least one sapling as part of the ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’ initiative. He urged people to organise service activities instead of advertising, using bouquets, cakes, and hoardings as examples.

KTR's request evokes a massive response from party rank.

On the occasion of KTR's birthday, these ministers stepped out to give tricycles to the needy. MLC Naveen Rao donated 100, MLCs Shambipur Raju and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy each donated 60, Minister Puvada Ajay and Government Whip Balka Suman each donated 50, and MLA Guvala Balaraju Gadri Kishore donated 20 tricycles.

Minister Sabita Indrareddy, MLAs Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Shanampudi Saidireddy, Jeevan Reddy, and others will also donate tricycles at their own expense.