HYDERABAD: Telanagana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Monday lodged a complaint against a man for posting objectionable content on Facebook and insulting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR).

According to reports, the ruling party leaders from the cantonment area of Secunderabad were enraged by the act of a man who came up with frequent Facebook posts against KCR. They felt that these posts featured content meant to intentionally defame their leader. Seeking stern action against the unidentified person, they lodged a complaint with the police. Giving details of the complaint, the police said that the profile was created in the name of ‘Panayla Raju.’ The accused remains unidentified as the authenticity of the account is yet to be established.

Acting on the complaint, Bowenpally Inspector of Police Anjaiah has immediately initiated steps to get the objectionable posts removed from the social media platform with the help of cyber crime police. Police have agreed to receive the complaint and give an acknowledgement for it. But they are yet to register a case.

The Bowenpally police are expected to register the case against the man under the Information Technology Act. The complaint sought harsh punishment for the man as “he has been publishing derogatory comments and fake news on his Facebook account, solely to target Chief Minister KCR with the intention of defaming him."

The Telangana police have been issuing advisory to the general public from time to time against using social media platforms to spread falsehood and fake news to tarnish the image of any individuals or institutions. Offenders of this nature are warned abundantly with stringent punishment.