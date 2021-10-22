TRS Leaders Donate Gold for Yadagirigutta Temple Gopuram Covering

Tera Chinnapa Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) presented 1kg gold to the Yadadri temple on Thursday. Tera Chinnapa Reddy contributed one kilogramme of gold on behalf of his family and the Srini Pharma Group of businesses to cover the Vimana Gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri.

The MLC stated in a statement, "We thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for inspiring us to be partners in the wonderful rehabilitation effort of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple." Danam Nagendra, MLA from Khairtabad, also offered 1 kilogramme of gold to the shrine. "It's a miracle that CM KCR, a public ruler in contemporary history, has restored a temple with tremendous splendour," he said of chief minister KCR.

It may be recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier declared that he will contribute 1 kg and 16 tolas of gold on behalf of his family for the restored Yadadri temple, which would open to the public on March 28, 2022.