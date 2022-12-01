TRS Leaders Appear Before CBI in Fake IPS Officer Case

Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday appeared before the CBI in connection with a case related to a man who was allegedly taking money from people posing as a senior IPS officer, officials said.

Telangana Civil supplies minister Gangula Kamlakar and MP Ravichandra, both the leaders of ruling TRS party, were summoned by the CBI to appear for questioning, they said.

The CBI on Monday arrested a man who allegedly met private individuals at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan here and demanded costly gifts posing as a joint director of the agency, officials said.

The arrested, identified as Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, a Visakhapatnam resident allegedly demanded gifts from private individuals assuring them of lobbying with unidentified public servants on their behalf for favourable responses in various matters, including in cases registered by different central investigative agencies, they said.

The agency is probing alleged political connections of the arrested Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, who was flaunting them to get work done, they said.

