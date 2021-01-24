Nepali Or German? TRS Leader Questions Lord Rama's Birthplace

Former SC Corporation chairman Pidamarthi Ravi commented on the birth place of Lord Sri Rama. Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar, Pidamarthi Ravi said that BJP leaders are collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Pidamarthi Ravi questioned that no one knows the birth place of Ayodhya Rama. He further stated that Nepalese claim that Lord Sri Rama was born in their country. He commented that whether Sri Rama was born in Nepal or Germany and no one knows about his birth place. He also lashed out at BJP leaders.

He commented that MP Bandi Sanjay should focus on the problems of the peole but his work is to criticise TRS leaders. He questioned that why Dalits have not been allowed to enter the temples if they are also Hindus.

Meanwhile, BJP leader SK Ajay Varma who was present at the event, interrupted Pidmarthi Ravi and said that it is not correct to criticise Bandi Sanjay and pass such comments on the birth place of Lord Sri Rama.

A day ago, Korutla TRS MLA K Vidyasagar Rao also faced a lot of backlash for making controversial statements against the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. However, he explained that he had never wanted to hurt the feelings of Hindus in the state but wants to expose BJP which is trying to use the name of Ayodhya and Ram Temple to derive political gain.