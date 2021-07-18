TRS Leader Patnam Mahender Reddy Likely To Join Congress

Former Minister, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy is expected to resign from the TRS party and join another party. He emerged out as one of the strongest leaders in the united Rangareddy district. Political analysts are saying that with the comments of Patnam Mahender Reddy, the reputation of the pink party has been lost. If Patnam Mahender steps out of the TRS then it is expected that the other family members of him would also come out of the pink party.

Rumours are doing the rounds on social media for 15 days stating that Patnam Mahender Reddy is likely to come out of the party soon. Mahender Reddy left TDP in 2014 and joined the TRS party. In the 2014 assembly elections, he won as Tandur MLA. He played a key role in strengthening TRS party which was weak in the Rangareddy district at that time.

Telangana IT Minister KTR also praised Patnam Mahender Reddy for all his efforts in several public meetings. During his four-and-a-half-year tenure as an MLA for the Tandur constituency, he took up the development work worth Rs 2,000 crore. In the 2018 election, he lost.

Pilot Rohit Reddy who was elected as Tandur MLA from the Congress party also continued as the DCC president. In Zilla Parishad, Gram Panchayat and Mandal Parishad elections, none of the candidates from his party won. His political guru Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also tasted defeat in the parliamentary elections. After a few days, Rohit Reddy left the Congress party and joined TRS.

Afterwards, Mahender Reddy and Rohit Reddy became close friends and shared a good rapport for a few days. Some of the followers of Rohit Reddy also joined TRS and he established his own cadre. But for a few days, nothing was going well between Patnam Mahender Reddy and Pilot.

If Patnam Mahender Reddy shifts to another party, then there is going to be a vacuum in the TRS party in the united Rangareddy district. According to the reports, two leaders from TRS are likely to contest in the next Assembly elections from Tandur. It is said that Rohit Reddy is likely to get a ticket from TRS.

However, Patnam Mahender made it clear that he is not going to step out of the party and said that some are trying to create fake news regarding his party change.