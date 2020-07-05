DEVERAKONDA: TRS leader and Chandampet Mandal Farmers’ Coordination Committee president Lalu Naik (50) was stabbed to death allegedly over a property dispute on Saturday.

According to reports, there has been a property dispute between families of Old Polepally Sarpanch Gopya Naik and Lalu Naik.

Several complaints have been lodged against each other with the police.

On Saturday, Road and Buildings (R&B) department along with the police demolished illegal shops encroaching the Bus Shelter in Chandampet.

Lalu Naik came across Vijay Naik, son of Gopya Naik who was at the place and a tussle started over the property.

The police present at the site started lathi-charging and the situation was brought under control.

From there, the duo reached Building Thanda and got into a fight along with their supporters.

In the fight, Lalu Naik suffered a severe head injury and was shifted to Devarakonda hospital. As his condition got critical, he was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

He died while undergoing treatment.

Upon learning it, Lalu Naik's supporters attacked the house of Vijay Naik and destroyed properties.

A complaint has been registered based on the complaint of two groups and the investigation is on, Dindi rural circle Inspector (CI) Venkateshwarlu said.

