TRS Leader Kavitha Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Release of Bilkis Bano Culprits

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, popularly called as KTR, condemned the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, his sister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha requested the the Supreme Court to intervene and take immediate action.

“If you had really meant what you spoke about respecting women, urge you to intervene and rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists,” tweeted KT Rama Rao.

Kavitha termed the remission of life sentences of Bilki Bano’s culprits as shameful and said the release of all the convicts on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day has tarnished the divinity of the day.



The member of Telangana Legislative Council said the shameful decision must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens don’t lose their faith in law and there are no more cases like the Nirbhaya case and no woman has to go through what Bilkis Bano suffered.



“This has taken place despite the fact that the Central government has sent guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners with life sentences should not be pardoned,” said Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The former MP said release of culprits of heinous crime against then five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of her 3-year-old child is not only against the law but stands against humanity.

“Being a woman I can feel the pain and fear experienced by Bilkis Bano. The welcome shown to the rapists and murderers after getting released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society. It is imperative to stop this extremely dangerous tradition before it takes the form of a legacy,” the MLC said.

It may be recalled here that the BJP government in Gujarat on Monday released all the 11 people convicted for the rape of a pregnant Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, under its remission policy.

(With inputs from IANS)