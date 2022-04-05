TRS Leader Bikshamaiah Goud Joins BJP to Serve Alair People

Hyderabad: Former TRS legislator Bikshamaiah Goud joined the BJP on Tuesday. The Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chugh and state unit President B Sanjay Kumar welcomed the former MLA in the party fold in a function held at Chugh’s residence in New Delhi.

Before joining the TRS in 2018, Bikshamaiah Goud represented Alair constituency in the Telangana Assembly. After joining the saffron party, the TRS leader Goud told reporters that “some people in the TRS leadership had conspired to keep him away from the people.” He said he joined the BJP to work for the development of Alair constituency.