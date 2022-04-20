Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the BJP-led Central government for reportedly discriminating against Telangana. Commenting on the setting up of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat, the TRS leader reminded the Centre that the traditional medicine centre was originally proposed to be established in Hyderabad.

He also shared a table to show Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana in sanctioning various advanced learning institutions. The TRS leader also highlighted that the central government has also failed to keep up its promise given in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of setting up a Tribal University in Telangana state.

Taking to Twitter, KTR criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central minister from state G Kishan Reddy.

Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state 👏 Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar The saga of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated👇 pic.twitter.com/Du1mMzXjJE — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 20, 2022

“Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state. Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar,” wrote KTR, who had earlier described the National Democratic Government (NDA) at the Centre as Non-Performing Asset (NPA),” KTR tweeted.

It may be recalled here, PM Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat in the presence of global health body chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The TRS leader also surfaced the old tweet of Kishan Reddy on his Twitter timeline that reads, “The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India intends to establish Global centre of Traditional Medicine at Hyderabad. It is my strong belief that the setting up of a Global Centre in Hyderabad will benefit the city and the state.”