TRS Lead in Munugode Bypoll Results: Celebrations Near Telangana Bhavan

Celebrations broke out Sunday at the Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of ruling TRS as the party's candidate is leading the Munugode bypoll results. TRS is leading with 5,800 at the end of eleventh round of counting votes. The Telangana Bhavan wore a festive look with a large number of TRS activists dancing to drum-beats, bursting crackers and distributing sweets, hailing the 'victory' of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit.

As per the latest trends after the counting votes began this morning, the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is leading with 5,800 votes (when the article is being written) leaving way behind the BJP and Congress.