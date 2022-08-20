Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP termed the TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao’s massive rally in Munugode of Nalgonda district ahead of Amit Shah’s public meeting a moral victory for the saffron party.

BJP National General Secretary and Telangana party incharge Tarun Chugh on Saturday said the ruling TRS is scared of losing the upcoming by-election and it compelled the Chief Minister to leave the farmhouse for fear of the BJP,

The state BJP is organising a ‘Munugode Samarabheri’ on Sunday, Chugh said in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate and address the people. Shah is going to hit the last nail by participating in the Samarabheri, the BJP National General Secretary said in a statement.

Tarun said the Union Home Minister Shah will articulate the Sankalp of Telangana BJP and would give assurance to the people of the state.

“The BJP has taken a ‘sankalp’ (resolution) that it would stand by the betrayed people of Telangana who have been seething against the TRS government and its eight years of misrule. The BJP has taken the sankalp to expose the family and its misrule,” Chugh said.

During ‘Munugode Samarabheri’, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who had resigned as MLA from the Congress party recently will formally join the BJP fold in the presence of Amit Shah.

Inspected arrangements at the ground for tomorrow’s public meeting to be addressed by Hon'ble Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Sh @AmitShah Ji, in Munugode, Nalgonda District, Telangana. Senior leaders of the @BJP4Telangana were also present during the visit. pic.twitter.com/l0idtcPafm — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 20, 2022

The BJP leader has urged the people, especially the youth and students to participate in the Samarabheri and send the message loud and clear that dynastic rule will not be tolerated anymore.

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha President Dr K Laxman, BJP National Vice President D K Aruna are among the top leaders who will participate in the meeting.

