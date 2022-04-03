TRS To Intensify Its Agitation On Paddy Procurement Issue From Monday

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is sketching out the strategies to intensify its agitation on the paddy procurement issue on Monday. TRS party working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday explained the detailed plan of action to be implemented to put pressure on the centre to buy the total paddy produced in the state.

KTR speaking at a press conference, criticized BJP and exposed the contradictory statements made by the local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He further added that TRS party leaders will not keep quiet until a solution was found to the paddy issue. KTR also played the videos of Bandi Sanjay in which one could see him encouraging the farmers to cultivate paddy assuring that centre would purchase paddy. KTR also stressed the statements of Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

Delhi BJP says we will not procure Parboiled Rice. Silly BJP says both Raw & Parboiled rice will be procured by the GOI. When the GOI vouches for One Nation One Ration, why not One Procurement Policy? When GOI procures 100% Paddy in #Punjab, why not in #Telangana?@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/CqDu6rrWER — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) April 2, 2022

KTR said that relay hunger strikes in all the mandal headquarters on April 4. Rasta-roko in Nagpur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada highways on April 6. On April 7th, the TRS leaders would protest at 32 district headquarters excluding Hyderabad. Black flags will be hoisted on every house in all 12, 769 GPs on April 8th. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other elected representatives will participate in the protest in New Delhi.