New Delhi: Calling the Centre to formulate a uniform paddy procurement policy, the TRS party has put up huge hoardings in the national capital. This is part of the arrangements for holding ‘Maha Dharna’ at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi tomorrow.

The 150-odd hoardings installed near the Parliament have punchlines like “One country and also one paddy purchase plane’ and ‘Central government must safeguard the passion of the farmers’. The slogans on posters questioning the Centre's discriminatory policy against the state of Telangana and its farmers posters were written in both in English and Hindi.

As per reports no big national or political leader will participate in the massive demonstration in New Delhi. The party chief and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won’t be attending the dharna as he is not well. It is said the entire Telangana cabinet and almost all the elected representatives will take part in the agitation.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao has retweeted some video clips of BJP leaders who had advised the state farmers to cultivate paddy in the rabi season and the Central government is refusing to procure the paddy.