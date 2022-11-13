TRS to Hold Joint Meeting of Executive and Legislative Members on Nov 15

Hyderabad: TRS to hold a joint meeting of TRS Legislative Party (MLAs and MLCs), Parliamentary Party (MPs) and TRS state Executive on November 15 here, PTI reported. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the meeting.

The agenda of the joint meeting is reportedly not shared yet, however, sources said the TRS members would discuss the recent party victory in Munugode bypoll and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana state.

The recent searches and raids by the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate on some of the TRS leaders would also figure in the talks as TRS has said the Centre is using probe agencies for ‘targeted attacks’.

Sources said the Chief Minister would also initiate a discussion on charting a plan for ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ as KCR is planning to take it to the national level.

