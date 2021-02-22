TRS Has No Moral Right To Seek Votes In MLC Polls, Nagarjunasagar Byelections: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has appealed to the voters of Nagarjuna Sagar to elect Congress candidate Ramulu Naik as MLC from Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduates constituency and former LoP K. Jana Reddy as MLA from Nagarjuna Sagar seats in the forthcoming by-elections.



Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing a meeting at Tripuraram on Sunday. Besides Jana Reddy and Ramulu Naik, other Congress senior leaders including Shankar Naik, Madhavi and Karnati Linga Reddy also addressed the meeting.



Addressing the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that neither the BJP Government at the Centre nor TRS Govt in the State, did anything for the people of Telangana, especially the voters of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He said it was Jana Reddy who brought immense development in Nagarjuna Sagar when he represented the constituency as MLA till 2018. He said development has come to a halt after TRS won the seat in 2018. He said both BJP and TRS have no moral right to seek votes in the MLC elections or by-elections for Nagarjuna Sagar seat.



The TPCC Chief strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for skipping the meeting of NITI Aayog held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "As the Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR should have participated in the meeting to raise issues concerning the State. By skipping the meeting, KCR has sent a clear message that either he is not interested in the development of Telangana or he has completely surrendered before the Modi Govt and giving it a free hand to do whatever it wants," he said.



Uttam Kumar Reddy said that CM KCR never missed an election or party meeting as he is interested in retaining power at all cost. But he never gives equal importance to administration and governance of Telangana State. "It is highly unfortunate that Telangana got a CM who only rests at his palatial bungalow 'Pragathi Bhavan' or the farm house. But he never finds time to meet people to listen to their grievances and resolve them. While other CMs presented a wishlist for their respective States, CM KCR decided to take rest by assigning the job to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar," he said.



The TPCC Chief said that TRS and BJP were enacting the drama of rivalry by targeting each other. But in reality, they are shielding each other's failures and scams. He challenges Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay to write a formal letter to his party's government at the Centre seeking probe through CBI, Enforcement Directorate and other agencies into the corruption charges against CM KCR. Similarly, he challenged CM KCR to address a press conference denouncing the new farm laws and other faulty decisions of Modi Govt.



Speaking about the brutal murder of lawyer couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani in Peddpalli district, he said neither CM KCR nor Minister K. Tarakarama Rao have turned so insensitive that they did not even condemned the murder. Reiterating the demand for CBI enquiry into the murder, he expressed fear that the Telangana Police might hush up the case as several top leaders of TRS were allegedly involved in it.



Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS Government has cheated all sections of the society, especially the employees and jobless youth. He slammed the new Pay Revision Commission for recommending fitment of just 7.5% and reducing in Housing Rent Allowance for government staff. He said that the Chief Minister did not even hold a single review meeting on the recommendations of the new PRC. He reiterated the demand that employees be given fitment of not less than 43%. Further, he urged the TRS Govt to implement the promise of providing an unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,016 per month with retrospective effect from January 1, 2019.



The TPCC Chief also urged the voters of Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates Constituency to vote in favour of former minister and Congress candidate G. Chinna Reddy. He said that the victory of Congress candidates on two MLC seats and Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat in by-elections would completely change the political situation and BJP and TRS Governments would be forced to honour all the promises they made with the people of Telangana. (eom)