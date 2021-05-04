TRS Grabs Siddipet Municipality With Huge Majority

It was a landslide victory for the ruling TRS party in the Siddipet Municipality elections. The party won 36 of the 43 wards and is assured of winning the chairperson’s post.

The TRS rebels won five wards, while the BJP and AIMIM won one ward each. The Congress did not get a single seat.

Just an hour after TRS rebel candidate Mohammad Riyazuddhin's victory, he joined TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao. He won from the 20th ward.

Kothapally Radha of BJP won the 17th ward, while Mohammad Abdul Nazeer of AIMIM won the 29th ward. TRS rebels emerged victorious in the 20th, 35th, 36th, 42nd, and 43rd wards. The remaining 36 wards were won by TRS candidates.

Kadavergu Manjula, wife of former Municipal Chairman Rajanarsu, won from the 24th ward.

Harish Rao congratulated the candidates on their tremendous victory, saying that the citizens of Siddipet have faith in the ruling TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Harish Rao expressed gratitude to the people for electing TRS candidates with huge majorities, saying that the victory is a result of the TRS government's work. He urged the elected officials to use their job to win the hearts of people.