TRS Govt Releases Rs 75 Crores For Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

Telangana state government has released Rs 75 crore funds for Sammakka and Saralamma Jatara that is going to be held in February 2021. These funds will be utilised to create temporary amenities in the village. It is Asia's largest biennial tribal fair. The government of Telangana has declared the jatara as a state festival. Pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will visit the jatara and it is a four-day event.

Recently, Minister of Scheduled Tribal, Women and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod conducted a meeting with collector and other officials. They have sent proposals to the state government stating that Rs 110 crore would be required for Sammakka Saralamma jatara. After examining the proposals, the government on Monday issued orders releasing Rs 75 crore.

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara:

It is a four-day festival. The idol of goddess Saralamma, the daughter of Sammakka will be brought to the Medaram Gaddhe on the first day from Kannepalli. On the second day, Sammaka will be placed on the Gaddhe. On the fourth day, tribal priests would take back the goddesses to the forest and it is the end of jatara. In 2020, over 1.5 crore pilgrims visited the jatara.