TRS Govt Has Not done Justice to Any Community in Telangana, Says YS Sharmila

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila was accorded a grand welcome by the locals at Gopalapet Mandal today. Sharmila stated that her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra would cross 2,000 kilometers tomorrow. She said that there was no village in Telangana, where people spoke highly about the government. She said that nobody was receiving the benefits of the government schemes during her 2,000 km padayatra.

She further stated that she was expecting that someone will express their happiness over receiving the benefits of government schemes introduced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, but during her padayatra, people only shared their problems with her and said how they had been lured by KCR's sweet words.

Sharmila said that there was no use of CM KCR's regime in Telangana over the last two terms. She said that he had deceived all the citizens and continued to do so.

She asserted that there was no truth in the schemes being implemented by KCR and further added that all the promises were fake. She also said that justice was not done to any community.