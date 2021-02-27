TRS Govt Hand In Glove With Police In Lawyer Couple Murder Case: Uttam

TPCC president. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the ruling TRS government for not reacting over the brutal murder of lawyer-couple, Vaman Rao and Nagamani. He asserted that the murder took place in the broad daylight and the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao didn't even issue a single statement regarding the murder. Uttam said that KCR's silence itself shows that the TRS leaders who have been involved in this murder will be protected.

A delegation of Congress led by TPCC president. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and consisting of Manthani MLA, D. Sreedhar Babu, Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and MLC, T. Jeevan Reddy met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning and submitted a memorandum.

The Telangana Congress said that they are not confident that the state police will do justice to the family members of Vamana Rao and urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to launch a CBI inquiry into the double murder of lawyer couple.

In a meeting, he said that the lawyers should vote for Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and Chinni Reddy in the upcoming MLC elections. He further stated that he will fight in the parliament to bring the protection law for advocates. He also added that all the lawyers have been protesting across the state. Uttam Kumar asserted that Putta Madhu and his family members played a key role in the murder of the lawyer couple.