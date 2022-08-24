TRS Govt Conspiring To Stop Praja Sangrama Yatra, Says Bandi Sanjay

Bharatiya Janta Party State President Bandi Sanjay said that the ruling TRS government wants to stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra citing unnecessary reasons. He lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that he is taking rest in his farmhouse and is not listening to the problems of the people. He further added that BJP is working for the welfare of the people.

It is all known knowledge that Bandi Sanjay was issued notice on Tuesday afternoon to stop his Praja Sangrama Yatra and he was kept under house arrest in his Karimnagar residence. Statewide protests took place on Wednesday between 11 am and 1 pm against police's decision to stop the yatra.

He said that BJP leaders have been arrested and Praja Sangrama Yatra was stopped inorder to sideline the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. BJP leaders alleged that she was involved in the Delhi excise policy case.

Bandi Sanjay also said that many TRS' leader's names are coming out in different cases and added that the TRS government is looting the people. He said that KCR's family rule is very dangerous to the state and further added that BJP wants to stop it.