TRS Govt Annapurna Meals Scheme Reaches New Milestone, Deets Inside

Annapurna Meals Scheme started by the Telangana government will soon reach a new milestone of dishing out 10 crore meals. The Annapurna Meals Scheme provides a meal for just Rs 5. To date, a total of 9.67 crore meals have been served to the needy under the programme. The government of Telangana had spent about Rs 185 crore on Annapurna Meals scheme.

The Annapurna Meals scheme was launched by GHMC in 2014. A total of eight canteens have been set up within GHMC limits to help low-income groups to have quality food. Around 60,000 meals are served during lunch every day. Each plate of Annapurna Meals comprises rice (400 g), sambar (120 g), a curry (100 g), and pickle (15 g). Most of the poor people and daily wage workers in Hyderabad eat Annapurna meals. The canteens have been set up in government hospitals as well.

During the time of COVID-19 as well, the government made sure that the needy received food through Annapurna Meals. For the convenience of the people, mobile canteens were also launched. Around 2.29 crore meals were served in 2020-21 during the lockdown.

In the first phase of this initiative, 32 locations have been identified to launch the "Seating Annapurna Canteens"- one each in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) circles.