Hyderabad: After the formation of separate Telangana, the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has augmented medical education in the state by sanctioning 16 new medical colleges, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, who is popularly called as KTR, said on Sunday.

KTR said proposals are also afoot to set up 13 more medical colleges in the state. Comparing the state of affairs of medical education in the state before the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the minister said the newly formed state had only five government medical colleges in the region and this was the condition during the last nearly seven decades before Telangana appeared on India map.

“Hon’ble Telangana CM #KCR Garu has scripting History in medical education. Prior to 2014, in 67 years only 5 Govt medical colleges were setups in #Telangana. In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned & 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per Dist (sic),” KT Rama Rao tweeted.

Hon’ble Telangana CM #KCR Garu has scripting History in medical education Prior to 2014, in 67 years only 5 Govt medical colleges were setup in #Telangana In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned & 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per Dist pic.twitter.com/oeiGWeEBYB — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 28, 2022

Also Read: KCR's Proposal to Merge Raichur With Telangana Draws Flak

Giving details about the setting up of medical colleges in various parts of the state, he said medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundam and Jagtial are also almost completed while the college in Kothagudem will soon be inaugurated.

“Now, let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana,'' the TRS leader said in another tweet displaying ‘0’, KTR remarked.