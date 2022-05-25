Hyderabad: Congress criticised the TRS government over the waiver of crop loans of Telangana farmers. Former TPCC president captain Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government has failed to honour the promise of waiving off crop loans upto Rs 1 lakh.

Addressing a public meeting on the Day 4 of Rachabanda/Rythu Bharsoa Yatra in Nalgonda district, the Congress leader said banks have reportedly held the accounts of over 31 lakh farmers across the state for non-payment of the loan dues.

Nalgonda MP said the KCR government had promised to waive off crop loans upto Rs 1 lakh and so far, the government has cleared only two statements — Rs 25,000 were waived off in 2020 and Rs 37,000 were cleared in August 2021.

The Congress added that Rs 20,164.20 crore allocated in annual budgets since 2018 for waiver of crop loans but the TRS government released only Rs 1,171.38 crore in two installments. He demanded the state government to credit Rs 18,000 crore to the bank accounts of over 31 lakh farmers to ensure the renewal of their crop loans.

Speaking on this occasion former minister Dr J Geetha Reddy said the promises made in the Warangal Declaration would drastically reform the farming sector after Congress forms the government in the next elections.

Reacting to the Congress remarks, Telangana Minister of Labour and Employment Malla Reddy said the grand old party is politicising every issue in the name of Warangal Declaration and this would backfire to the party.